Man accused in death of Katelyn Markham pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Nearly 13 years after Katelyn Markham’s death, her fiancé, John Carter has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Katelyn Markham’s fiancé arrested, charged with murder

Carter appeared in Butler County court to enter the plea ahead of his scheduled June 24 murder trial, WCPO reported. He could serve up to 36 months in prison.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in connection with Katelyn Markham cold case investigation

Markham was last seen in August 2011 at her apartment in Butler County. She was days away from her 22nd birthday.

Her remains were found in 2013 in Cedar Grove, Indiana.

Carter is set to return to court for sentencing on July 18.