Man accused of deadly shooting at Salem park arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department said they arrested 23-year-old Arlie Calvin Michael Thompson, who is now accused of murder, in connection to the shooting at Wallace Marine Park Thursday.

The shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Charley Allen Hodges and the injury of another 25-year-old man in the early hours of Thursday morning.

On Friday, at about 3:15 p.m., a Salem Police SWAT team located Thompson and arrested him without incident after serving a warrant to a home in the 4800 block of Northstar Ct NE.

Thompson will be lodged at the Polk County Jail and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnap and unlawful use of a weapon.

