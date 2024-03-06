Man accused of Daytona Beach homicide arrested in Pittsburgh, police say

A man accused of a homicide in Central Florida in September has been arrested in another state.

Danitto Simpson was arrested Tuesday in Pittsburgh on drug charges.

Investigators said Simpson is also in the country illegally on an expired Jamaican visa.

Simpson was wanted in connection to the death of Donnell Williams in Daytona Beach.

Investigators said he is also accused of aggravated assault on a pregnant woman.

Simpson is in the process of being brought back to Florida to face those charges.

