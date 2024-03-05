Man accused of damaging, breaking into multiple coin machines

A man is facing multiple charges after damaging multiple coin machines in Washington Township.

Ahmeir Thornton was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of tampering with coin machines, vandalism, breaking and entering, misdemeanor theft, and criminal damaging.

>> Siblings accused of firing shots into crowd at local club

On Sept. 18, 2022 the manager of a Four Seasons Car Wash reported that a vacuum had been damaged and a coin machine had been pried open, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

This resulted in around $5,000-$6,000 in damages.

Deputies were also called to an apartment clubhouse in the 1500 block of Finger Lakes Drive to find that three coin-operated machines had been damaged.

Thornton is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.



