Man accused in Clovis double murder, kidnapping to appear in federal court on Friday

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing two women in Clovis and kidnapping a ten-month-old will face a judge on Friday in New Mexico. Alek Collins is accused of shooting Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen at Ned Houk Park in Clovis in early May.

Police say he also shot a five-year-old girl before kidnapping an infant and taking the infant to Abilene, Texas where he was arrested a few days later. Abilene police say Collins also carjacked an Uber driver and rammed into a police cruiser before he was arrested.

According to court documents, Collins is scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday in Las Cruces. Collins is facing a kidnapping of a minor charge in federal court as well as murder and child abuse charges in state court.

