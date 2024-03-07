Man accused of child sex crime at Gainesville church sentenced to 5 years in prison

One of three people accused in separate child sex crimes at the Ignite Life Center in Gainesville pleaded no contest on Wednesday to one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a person at least 12 years old but younger than 16, court records show.

Gabriel Giovani Hemenez, 29, was adjudicated guilty by Judge Phillip A. Pena and sentenced to five years in prison followed by eight years of probation. He was given credit for 245 days of time already served. Hemenez had faced up to 15 years in prison before reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

The agreement also stipulates that Hemenez must undergo a mental health evaluation and a psycho-sexual evaluation. He is to have no contact with the victim or children younger than 18.

Hemenez was arrested in the case following a GPD Special Victims Unit investigation that began on Feb. 7, 2023.

A victim reported that they were abused by Hemenez in July 2021 during a monthlong overnight camp called the Ignite Youth Internship.

Hemenez was a volunteer and Ignite church member from 2018-2023, and "interacted with minors on a regular basis," according to a July 2023 GPD news release announcing his arrest.

GPD reported that its investigation into Hemenez revealed that he abused several minors during the internship. Detectives traveled to Lakeland to interview Hemenez, who "confessed to inappropriately touching three minors and one adult" during his time at Ignite, the release said.

Others charged in separate child sex crimes at the Ignite Life Center, 404 NW 14th Ave., include Noel Cruz, 22, and Christian David Vargas, 19.

Cruz was charged Feb. 19 with one count of lewd or lascivious battery on a person younger than 16. He is accused of engaging in "unlawful sexual intercourse" with the victim beginning in August 2021 when he was 20 and the victim was 15.

Vargas was charged on July 18, 2023, with lewd or lascivious battery, encourages/forces person under 16 and lewd or lascivious conduct by person 18 years old or older. Vargas is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim between 2020 and 2021, when the victim was 12 years old and he was 16. He is also accused of making sexual advances when he was 17 toward a 14-year-old girl.

