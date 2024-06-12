Man accused of child sex abuse pleads guilty to lesser charge

Jun. 12—A Moulton man accused of groping a 10-year-old Danville girl in 2017 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after the alleged victim refused to testify shortly after a jury trial began this week, according to defense attorney Tom Di Giulian.

Andrew Steven Cooper, 34, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment Tuesday afternoon and was given a six-month suspended jail sentence and 12 months of supervised probation, according to the sentencing order.

Cooper was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury in 2018 on the charge of sex abuse of a child under 12, a Class B felony.

"It was a very sad situation," said Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson. "I wouldn't say that the victim refused to testify. However, it was the stressfulness of the situation that prevented her from doing so.

"My heart goes out to her."

