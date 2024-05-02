Man accused of causing traffic death on Ohio 430 in Richland County faces 8 years prison

A man facing charges after a traffic death could spend eight years in prison.

Clyde Hoffer, 41, has been accused of causing a wreck that resulted in the death of another person involved, according to Jodie Schumacher, the prosecutor for Richland County.

He was charged this month by a Richland County grand jury.

Allegations against Hoffer are from a wreck that took place in July 2022 on Ohio 430 in rural Richland County.

"What led up to the accident was a violation of traffic law," Schumacher said.

The prosecutor said Hoffer did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash.

The man has been charged with second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide, fourth-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He faces eight years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ohio man could get 8 years in prison on wrongful traffic death charges