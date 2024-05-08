Man accused of bringing large amount of drugs into Pittsburgh being held without bond

A man who went on the run for months after being accused of bringing drugs into Pittsburgh on a Greyhound bus is now being held without bond.

Yan Cepeda made headlines after Magistrate Xander Orenstein released him without bond amid serious drug charges.

Cepeda is accused of bringing a large amount of cocaine and what investigators originally believed was fentanyl into the city.

He was first arrested in September and then was on the run before being arrested in New York in February. He was held there to face charges for a previous sex assault case.

Cepeda was brought back to Allegheny County last week.

A judge ordered Cepeda to remain in jail without bond on Tuesday.

