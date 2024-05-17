Man accused of bringing assault rifle onto southwest Las Vegas area high school campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon after police arrested him in the parking lot of a high school in southwest Las Vegas.

Alfred Pamintuan was identified by Clark County School District Police as the suspect arrested on Wednesday at Sierra Vista High School.

Sources told 8 News Now Pamintuan brought an AR-15 onto campus on Wednesday.

Sierra Vista High School administration sent a letter to families on Wednesday regarding the incident a portion of the letter is posted below.

“Earlier today, the school was placed on a brief soft lockdown due to police activity near our school. During the lockdown, police stopped a vehicle in our parking lot and discovered a firearm. Police arrested an adult. There was no threat to the school.” – Sierra Vista High School

The charges Pamintuan faces following the incident at the school on Wednesday are listed below.

2 charges of assault, with the use of a deadly weapon – Felony

2 charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school/child care property/vehicle – Gross Misdemeanor

Drawing dangerous weapon in a threatening manner – Misdemeanor

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.