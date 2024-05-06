Man accused of blocking entry to Ford dealership with vehicle and threatening witnesses

A man was arrested after he blocked the entrance to a Ford dealership with a Ford Bronco in Daytona Beach on Wednesday and frightened three witnesses who said they were afraid he was trying to run them over, according to police.

Corey Prashker, 36, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with two counts of resisting arrest without violence. He was being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $36,000 bond.

The incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. The dealership was not named in the charging affidavit citing Marsy's Law, which gives victims of a crime anonymity. The affidavit did not mention any apparent motive.

Prashker, according to witnesses, backed a blue 2023 Ford Bronco to the entrance of the dealership, which was crowded with employees and customers, according to a charging affidavit. The dealership's general manager saw the vehicle was preventing customers from entering or leaving.

As he approached the Bronco, the driver pulled forward and onto a concrete pad where show vehicles were parked, the affidavit stated.

Prashker abruptly reversed rapidly toward the manager, a salesman, and a Volusia County Emergency Medical Services personnel who had been on the site for a medical call. All three feared for their safety, the affidavit stated.

At one point, the Bronco nearly struck the parked ambulance.

The Bronco driver then pulled forward and revved his engine while in reserve, as if he was going to try to hit them again, the affidavit stated.

Prashker at one point asked the general manager “Do you want to hit me?” the affidavit stated.

The GM told him he was calling the police and the driver sped away. A sales associate identified the driver as Prashker, “a previous repeat customer,” the affidavit stated.

Daytona Beach Police spotted Prashker about 7:42 p.m. Wednesday in the vehicle in a parking lot at 1481 S. Nova Road. He was arrested.

It was not the first time, Prashker had been in trouble with the law.

His record includes an arrest on a charge of armed trespassing in Port Orange. Prashker had been trespassed from Advanced Auto Tint on March 8. But Prashker returned numerous times, including on March 26, the affidavit stated.

Police were called and when an officer searched Prashker, the officer found he was carrying a semiautomatic pistol, the affidavit stated.

Prashker was charged with armed trespassing.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man in Bronco charged after bizarre behavior at Ford dealership