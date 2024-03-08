Mother beaten with baseball bat; Her own son is facing charges

A Dayton man is facing formal charges after allegedly beating his mother with a bat.

Justin Ledbetter, 33, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

On Feb. 26, Dayton police were called to the 1600 block of Darst Avenue on a domestic call. When they got to the scene, they could hear yelling coming from inside the home.

Officers had to force the door to the residence and when they did, they found a woman suffering “from several obvious injuries,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman said her son, Ledbetter, had attacked her with a small baseball bat and “another wooden stick object.” He also allegedly strangled her.

Ledbetter was arrested at the scene and he remains in jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on March 12.