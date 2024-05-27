Man Accused of Beating to Death Another Man After He Didn't Return a Borrowed Car

Matthew Weldon, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 49-year-old Carroll Bryan

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Matthew Weldon

A Florida man is accused of fatally beating another man after he didn’t return a borrowed car on time.

Matthew Weldon, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 49-year-old Carroll Bryan.

Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, after a neighbor reported that Weldon “told him that he killed someone,” according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office press release.

When deputies arrived at the Palm Harbor home, they allegedly found Weldon covered in blood.

“Weldon told deputies ‘He is dead’ and pointed towards the residence,” per the release.

Deputies found Bryan lying on the back patio of Weldon's home. He had blunt force injuries to his head, neck and arm.

Police said Weldon and Bryan met at a local bar in Clearwater two weeks earlier. A week later, Weldon agreed to loan him his vehicle.

“Bryan did not return the vehicle when he agreed to, and Weldon became upset,” according to the press release.

Police said the two men got into an argument after Bryan returned the vehicle on May 21.

“Detectives say that based on the evidence at the scene, it appears that Bryan was on the rear patio of the residence when he was struck in the back of the head,” per the release. “Bryan was then struck repeatedly while on the ground, causing additional injuries.”

Weldon sustained minor injuries in the attack.

He is being held in the Pinellas County Jail, according to jail records. It's unclear if he's retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.



