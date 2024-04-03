Man accused of attempting to drown officer requests bond reduction

A man accused of attempting to drown a Port Huron Police Department officer has requested his bond be reduced before his trial.

Defense Attorney Camilla Barkovic, representing 27-year-old Malik Lewis, requested the court reduce the bond required from $500,000 to $50,000.

The motion includes several letters in support from friends and colleagues of Lewis in the construction business testifying to his character and reliability.

Barkovic said in the motion that Lewis grew up in the Blue Water Area and his ties to the community that make him unlikely to flee.

"(Lewis) asserts that he has valid defenses to the charged offenses, including the most serious offense (Assault with Intent to Murder)," Barkovic wrote.

Barkovic also argued Lewis did not have a reputation for violence that warranted a $500,000 bond.

The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office, however, said in a brief opposing the motion that the charges arose from a domestic violence incident involving a woman who had been a victim in a previous felony charge against Lewis.

St. Clair County Assistant Prosecutor Cailin Wilson wrote police had been called multiple times to his residence due to domestic violence over the past five years.

"In spite of lengthy probation and extensive programming, the Defendant's violent behavior not only continued, but got worse as he matured," Wilson wrote.

Lewis was reportedly already under court order to not contact the victim in the domestic violence case when he was arrested in November. The prosecution's brief said he also called the victim from jail and asked her to tell witnesses in his case to recant their statements.

Wilson's filing includes new details about Lewis' arrest in November. Court records previously stated Lewis fled to Desmond Landing when police came to his residence and pulled an officer pursuing him on foot under the water in St. Clair River.

The brief states another officer followed and reportedly saw Lewis holding his colleague underwater. That officer stated Lewis only released the victim when the officer drew his gun and aimed it at Lewis.

Lewis has been charged with assault with intent to murder, punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with domestic violence - third offense, and three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Both attorneys stipulated to delaying Lewis' trial Wednesday from April 16 to May 14. A plea deal deadline was also delayed to May 6.

