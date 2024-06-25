Man accused of attempted murder in hammer attack over online gaming argument

A 20-year-old is accused flying across the country and attempting to murder someone he had an online gaming dispute with in a hammer attack.

Edward Kang, 20, flew from Newark, New Jersey to Jacksonville, Florida to confront someone he had an online dispute with, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. Court records show he was charged on Monday with second-degree attempted murder and attempted burglary.

"I just want to let you know, this is a weird one...some things you just can't make up," Leeper said. "There's some things that make you say, 'What in the world was he thinking?"

The victim, who was not identified, told authorities he took a break from playing video games when he saw Kang standing with a hammer above his head in a “strike position.” His stepfather woke up to the sounds of screams for help and allegedly found his stepson on the ground struggling with Kang above him.

"The victim and the stepfather managed to disarm Kang and restrain him until our deputies arrived on scene," Leeper said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and found a "significant amount of blood" in the home's entryway and the victim's bedroom upon their arrival to the home, Leeper said.

Court records do not list an attorney representing Kang. According to Leeper, Kang is not cooperating with the investigation into the incident.

A preliminary investigation indicates Kang only knew the victim online, having met while playing an fantasy video game called ArcheAge. According to the game's website, it's shutting down its North America and European servers this week due to a declining number of users.

Leeper did not detail the substance of Kang's alleged dispute with the victim. Though he was not identified, Leeper said the victim is "around the same age" as Kang.

Investigators say Kang told his family he was flying to visit a friend he met years ago. Leeper said they were able to determine that he took an Uber from the Jacksonville airport to a hotel in Fernandina Beach on Friday.

Kang purchased a hammer and flashlight at an ACE Hardware store upon his arrival in Jacksonville, Leeper said citing receipts found by investigators.

It's believed Kang entered the victim's home through an unlocked door. He wore all black, gloves, and a mask, Leeper said.

The victim was treated for severe but non-lifethreatening head wounds, Leeper said.

"When the suspect was asked why he did what he did, the suspect stated, 'He's a bad person online,'" Leeper said. "Talking about the victim."

Kang also allegedly asked deputies how much time would a person get in jail for breaking and entering and assault.

"I would say Mr. Kang, it's going to be a long time before you play video games again," Leeper said.

