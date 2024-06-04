Man accused of attempted murder following Barstow shooting

A man is accused of attempted murder and other crimes after police say he began shooting during an argument in a residential neighborhood in Barstow last week, striking a home and a car.

Evander Burns, 24, was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and negligently firing a gun, according to San Bernardino County booking records.

The shooting took place about 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of May Avenue and West Fredricks Street, Barstow Police Department officials said.

Responding officers encountered "numerous fired cartridge casings" on the ground, along with a home and a vehicle that had been struck by bullets, the agency said in a written statement.

The intersection of May Avenue and West Fredricks Street in Barstow, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

"Detectives spoke with witnesses, located additional evidence and determined that there was an argument over a black Chrysler 300, which resulted in a shooting," the statement said.

Burns was soon identified as a suspect but could not immediately be found, officials said.

Detectives caught up with him the following afternoon in the 200 block of May Avenue as he was driving a black Chrysler 300 and took him into custody, police said.

Burns was being held in lieu of $1 million pending legal proceedings, records show.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Barstow police Detective Bryce Carson at (760) 255-5183, or via email at bcarson@barstowca.org. Anonymous information may also be provided to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

