Man accused of attempted kidnapping stalked victim for a month: officials

GARFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly stalking and trying to kidnap a woman in Garfield, New Jersey, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

The suspect, 25-year-old Michael Hernandez, started stalking the victim beginning in April, prosecutors said.

On May 8, Hernandez allegedly approached the victim, grabbed her neck, and tried to remove her from a sidewalk, officials said. A good Samaritan intervened, and Hernandez fled the scene, prosecutors said.

Hernandez was arrested on May 16 and was charged with attempted kidnapping in the second degree and stalking in the fourth degree. He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.

Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont who has covered both local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024.

