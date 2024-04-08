Man accused of attacking woman during home burglary in Barstow

Police arrested a man last week who they say broke into a Barstow home, then struck a woman in the face with a “hard object” when she confronted him.

The violent break-in unfolded about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Powell Court, according to the Bartow Police Department.

The burglar forced his way into the home through a bedroom window, police said in a written statement. A woman at the home confronted the man as he was rifling through belongings.

“He struck her in the face with a hard object,” the statement said. “The suspect then fled the residence through the same window he entered.”

Police said the woman suffered a cut to her right eyebrow.

Investigators learned the attacker had fled in a 2007 Cadillac CTS sedan and were soon able to identify a suspect.

Maurice Reginald Satterwhite, 22, of Barstow was taken into custody shortly before noon at an apartment complex in the 700 block of East Virginia Way, roughly half a mile away from the scene of the crime, according to police and San Bernardino County booking records.

He entered not guilty pleas Friday to charges of burglary and assault by means likely to inflict great bodily injury.

Satterwhite was already on felony probation due to a prior conviction for trespassing with intent to make threats, records show.

He was scheduled to make an appearance Thursday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court. He was being held without bail.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Barstow Police Department at (760) 256-2211. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman attacked by burglar inside Barstow home