Man accused of attacking dog with hatchet in Aliquippa taken into custody

A man accused of attacking a dog in Aliquippa earlier this week has been taken into custody, Channel 11 has learned.

Aliquippa police say David Askew turned himself in Friday morning.

He was charged with attacking a 9-month-old dog with a hatchet.

The dog’s owner told Channel 11 he was taking Maive for a walk when he encountered Askew.

“He pulled his dog with the leash in one hand, pulled out the axe with the other hand, chopped her in the head and ran for no reason,” Juain Hall said.

Hall rushed Maive to a vet hospital for surgery. Her left ear is gone, she has gashes on her chest and leg and she may lose her vision.

A GoFundMe page has been set up.

Police say Askew is in the Beaver County Jail.

