Man accused of assaulting woman in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he assaulted before she escaped from him and ran to a Scranton ice cream shop for help.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on May 8, they were dispatched to Manning’s Ice Cream for reports of a woman with cuts asking employees to hide her.

The criminal complaint states that 31-year-old Hakeem Ali Lincoln assaulted a woman after an altercation between the two.

During the altercation, police say the victim told them Lincoln choked her, stomped on her ribs, put a cigarette out on her hand, and punched her in the face multiple times.

As stated in the affidavit, Lincoln made the victim drive him to the liquor store and threatened her that if she tried to escape he would “kill her today.”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police when they arrived at the liquor store she ran to Manning’s and told employees “I need help. Can you help me? He’s trying to kill me. Can you help me hide?”

Officers say they located Lincoln at his residence and took him into custody.

Lincoln has been charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, and several other related charges.

Lincoln is being held at Lackawanna County Prison with bail set at $300,000.

