An Oak Hills man is accused of beating his stepson with a metal pipe during a fight between the two on Monday night, law enforcement officials said.

Joseph Clark, 48, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to San Bernardino County Superior Court records. He also denied an enhancement of allegedly causing great bodily injury

The incident unfolded shortly before 11 p.m. Monday at a home in the 14000 block of Sweetwater Lane, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

Deputies responded to a 911 call when they encountered a 23-year-old man suffering from injuries to his head and one of his arms, officials said.

"The victim was in a fight with his stepfather, Joseph Clark, when Clark allegedly hit him with a metal pipe several times," according to the statement.

Law enforcement officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and Clark was arrested at the scene. He was later released from custody on bail pending court proceedings following Wednesday's arraignment hearing, records show.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact Deputy D. Walters of the Sheriff's Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800. Information may also be provided anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man accused of assaulting stepson with metal pipe in Oak Hills