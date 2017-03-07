Man Accused of Assaulting Hotel Worker Charged With Sexual Assault and False Imprisonment

The man accused of a terrifying attack on a female hotel employee in Nebraska has been slapped with charges of attempted sexual assault and false imprisonment during a court appearance.

Zachary Person, a registered sex offender, appeared Tuesday in an Omaha courtroom following his arrest in the harrowing ordeal that was captured on surveillance video.

Alia Conley, a reporter for the Omaha World-Herald newspaper, told Inside Edition: "There was a gasp in the courtroom when the prosecutor said that this person had exposed himself to the hotel worker."

The female night clerk at the Home2 Suites was followed into the ladies room by the predator where he attacked her at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The employee was able to break free after fighting back and ripped his mask off, which caused the coward to flee.

The shaken clerk was able to get to a phone and calls the cops. But her attacker was not yet finished, as he reappeared just seconds later, this time trying to shield his face with a sweater.

In a video of the incident, the clerk can be seen running for her life one more time. Another fierce struggle ensues — and once again the assailant is fought off.

Cops say they were able to identify Person, who police say has two prior sex offenses, after surveillance video caught his face unmasked.

During the court appearance Tuesday, the prosecutor said: “This defendant does have an extremely extensive history of this type of behavior.”

Person is being held on $1 million bail.

