Man accused of assaulting ex gets out of jail and shoots her new boyfriend, TX cops say

A man showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and shot her new boyfriend several times, Texas police said.

The man had been out of jail for approximately one month after he was accused of assaulting his ex, Houston police said in a video posted by KHOU. They did not release his identity.

He called his 36-year-old ex multiple times, asking her if she was dating someone else, police said. She told him no and asked him to leave her alone, according to police.

The man arrived at her apartment shortly after 1 a.m. May 10, armed with a pistol and began knocking on her door, police said.

The woman was in her apartment with her new boyfriend, so she cracked open the door to talk to him, according to police.

The man barged through the door and held the woman at gunpoint, police said. The woman’s boyfriend stepped in, saying he would leave, but the man pointed the gun at him instead, police said.

The boyfriend was shot inside the apartment, according to police, and then attempted to run away from the man. The boyfriend was chased down the stairs and shot several more times, police said.

The woman went into a room with her children, ages 16, 6 and 3, and called 911, police said.

The man left the scene before police could detain him, and police are still searching for him. The victim is expected to recover.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

