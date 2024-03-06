Man accused of assaulting 10-year-old in Indiana County arrested in Derry Township

A man accused of assaulting a 10-year-old boy in Indiana County was arrested in Derry Township on Tuesday morning.

An arrest warrant was issued for Michael Fabian, who was wanted in Westmoreland County for theft after new charges related to the assault were filed by Windber Borough police.

Fabian is accused of punching, tackling and stomping a 10-year-old, the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office said. He is also accused of grabbing the boy by the throat.

Deputies found Fabian at a home in Derry Township and took him into custody.

He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison on his outstanding warrant.

The sheriff’s office said that once he completes his charges in Westmoreland County, Fabian will be taken to Indiana County to answer the assault charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Delta flight en route to Dallas diverts to Pittsburgh International Airport after issue with engine Woman attacked by bear in Butler Township Pennsylvania man who bought, sold stolen human body parts sentenced for abuse of corpse VIDEO: WPXI helps woman get safety improvements in her neighborhood after random violent crimes DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts