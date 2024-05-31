Man accused of arson in Midtown Fort Collins apartment fire

A man has been arrested after Fort Collins police say he set his own Midtown apartment complex on fire Wednesday night.

Fort Collins Police Services officers and Poudre Fire Authority firefighters responded to a fire on the first floor of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Stanford Road — near the intersection of College Avenue and Drake Road — just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from police.

Multiple people reported that a fire had been started by a current resident of the complex, according to police, but the suspect fled by the time officers arrived.

The fire was contained to the suspect's apartment, but the entire building was evacuated. No injuries were reported. Residents were allowed back into the building after it was ventilated, but at least one apartment sustained extensive fire damage, according to police.

Police located the suspect, 36-year-old Spencer Butler, on foot near the intersection of College Avenue and Bockman Drive — nearly two miles southwest of the apartment fire — about 2 a.m.

Butler was charged with felony arson for damaging property valued at least $1 million and felony arson for endangering life, according to online jail booking records.

Online court records show Butler failed to appear for a court hearing on a misdemeanor drug charge the morning of the fire, and as a result there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Magistrate Jeffrey Schwartz set his bond at $100,000 cash or surety during Butler's first court appearance in this case Friday afternoon. Schwartz said he believes "this could have been much worse" and that he believes Butler is "a danger to the community."

In a brief statement during Friday's court hearing, Butler expressed concerns for his own mental health and said he wanted mental health treatment, which Schwartz said he could receive while in custody.

Butler is next scheduled to appear in court June 7.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins police arrest suspect in Midtown apartment fire