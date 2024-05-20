Man accused of Albuquerque murder arrested in Roswell

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested a man who had a warrant for murder and other charges in Albuquerque.

NMSP said they arrested 18-year-old Juanito Montoya after an officer noticed a vehicle speeding in Roswell Tuesday morning. When the officer pulled the vehicle over, they learned Montoya had a warrant.

According to court records, Montoya is facing charges of an open count of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, robbery, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators with the Albuquerque Police Department believe Montoya is connected to the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Adrian Vallejos on the 10100 block of Cartagena Avenue on the morning of Dec. 16, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents state that Montoya reportedly broke into Vallejos car outside his home around 4 a.m. Investigators said Vallejos armed himself with a gun and went to confront Montoyad with his girlfriend when he was shot.

Vallejos was taken to the hospital where he later died.

