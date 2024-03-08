Man accused of aiming weapon at vehicles shot dead by college police in east Phoenix

Following a Maricopa Community College officer fatally shooting a man on Thursday, March 7, police closed off Van Buren Street between 48th and 50th streets in east Phoenix.

A man accused of pointing a weapon at passing vehicles was fatally shot by Maricopa Community College officers Thursday morning.

Warren Trent, a spokesperson for Arizona Department of Public Safety, confirmed that the shooting happened at 11:16 a.m. near 48th and Van Buren streets. Phoenix Police Department received a call about the suspect, but before officers with that agency arrived, Maricopa Community College Police spotted the suspect, Trent said.

One of the two MCC officers shot the suspect and the suspect was declared dead at the scene, Trent said.

No officers were injured. Van Buren Street, between 48th and 50th streets, was closed as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The nearest MCC campus is GateWay Community College - Washington Campus, located just more than one mile away from the shooting.

"AZDPS Major Incident Division is handling the investigation and will have additional details once they become available," Trent said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot, killed by community college police in east phoenix