Man accused in I-675 road rage shooting formally charged

A man accused of a road rage shooting on Interstate 675 has been formally charged.

Deaglen James Pyle, 21, was indicted by a Greene County Jury on one count of felonious assault, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

As previously reported, the incident happened along I-675 on February 9.

Sugarcreek Township Police said that Pyle shot a woman after the two got into a confrontation on I-675 at Wilmington Pike.

The woman did not get hit.

However, there was a bullet hole in her car door and part of the bullet ended up in a car.

A witness shared his dashcam video of the gunfire to News Center 7.

Jody Van Winkle’s dash cam was already recording when he was waiting at the light at Wilmington Pike to get on I-675. That’s when he said he could see what was about to happen.

“This is where they almost touch. Where he’s supposed to yield,” Van Winkle said while walking News Center 7 through the video.

Van Winkle never expected to watch what the camera caught. As soon as he pulled onto the I-675 North on-ramp from Wilmington Pike, he could see what would happen between the drivers of the two cars in front of him.

Pyle remains in the Greene County Jail, according to online jail records.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.