Man accused of 2022 fatal shooting of Richmond officer found dead at correctional facility

Indiana State Police are investigating the Thursday death of an inmate at Pendleton Correctional Facility who was awaiting trial for the 2022 shooting death of a Richmond police officer.

According to a release sent out by Indiana State Police, Phillip M. Lee, identified by the Madison County Coroner, was found unresponsive in his cell by staff at the correctional facility a little past 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Staff attempted to provide medical assistance to Lee, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police are investigating Lee's death. The autopsy and toxicology results are pending, but state police do not suspect foul play.

Lee was being held at Pendleton Correctional Facility as he awaited trial for the 2022 shooting death of Richmond police officer, Seara Burton. Burton was assisting with a traffic stop of a man on a moped on Aug. 10, 2022, when she was shot in the head. Burton's K-9 officer smelled narcotics in the moped. Officers said Lee fired multiple shots at officers.

Burton was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Doctors decided to stop life support on Aug. 31, 2022, and she returned to Richmond, Indiana, where she died on Sept. 18, 2022.

Brev, the K-9 officer that partnered with Officer Seara Burton, looks at her casket as the committal service for Burton is held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. Burton was appointed to the Richmond Police Department on Aug. 6, 2018. She was shot during a traffic stop in August and died from her injuries Sept. 18, 2022.

Lee faced charges including murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and several drug-related charges. He also faced a possible death penalty.

A jury trial in Lee's case was scheduled for February 2025.

