Man accidentally shot by co-worker during Fort Worth gun show at Will Rogers center

A man was accidentally shot in the chest by his co-worker at a gun show booth at the Will Rogers Memorial Center over the weekend, according to Fort Worth police.

Off-duty police officers working at the gun show reported the shooting about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Will Rogers center, at 3401 W. Lancaster Ave.

Patrol officers responded and found that the accidental shooting happened “due to a misfire” when one of the employees was handling a gun, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The person who fired the gun was interviewed at the scene but was not taken into custody because police determined it was an accidental incident.