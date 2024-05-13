Man, 79, punched by 2 women inside Brooklyn Dollar Tree: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for two women after a man was attacked inside a Dollar Tree in Brooklyn on April 18.

The 79-year-old man was arguing with the two women at the Dollar Tree located at 198 East 98th St. around 12:49 p.m., according to authorities.

The women then punched the man in his face and body, police said. They fled the store going toward Sutter Avenue and boarded a northbound No. 3 subway train, police said.

The man suffered from minor injuries.

Police describe the first woman as having long blonde braids. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.

The second woman was last seen wearing a denim blue jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

