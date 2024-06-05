Man, 70, stabbed to death in Queens home, daughter later nabbed

A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Queens home Wednesday morning — and his daughter was later taken into custody, police said.

The victim’s wife called 911 at 7:16 a.m., prompting a police response to the family home on 109th Ave. near 115th St. in South Richmond Hill.

The victim, police said, had been stabbed numerous times in his body. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The victim’s daughter, who had earlier argued with her father, was later taken into custody in New Jersey, a police source said. She was not immediately charged, police said.