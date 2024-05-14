Man, 70, found unresponsive in Kailua waters

May 13—A 70-year-old man was found unresponsive in waters off Kailua Beach on Sunday night, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the man to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Police have initially classified the case as an unattended death. Police said there were no signs of foul play.

No further information was provided.

