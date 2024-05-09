Man, 67, punched, robbed in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 67-year-old man was robbed and punched in a Brooklyn subway station last week, police said Thursday.

The suspect punched the victim in the face before stealing his MetroCard in the Ditmas Avenue subway station at around 1:35 p.m. on May 3, according to the NYPD. The punch sent the man to the ground, injuring his ankle.

More Local News

The suspect then opened the emergency gate for two other people, one of whom punched the man in the face and took his cellphone, police said. The trio then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. There have been no arrests.

Earlier this week, police reported transit crimes were down 23% in April, compared to the same month last year.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.