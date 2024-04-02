Man, 65, killed in fire at senior apartment complex on Indy's north side

One man was killed in a fire at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis on April 2, 2024, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

One man was killed in a fire at a senior apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the Mt. Zion Suburban Apartments, located at 5264 Michigan Road, around 2:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.

The fire district was alerted to an alarm by a fire and security company. Firefighters found heavy smoke inside the apartment. The identity of the 65-year-old man killed in the fire has not yet been released.

The fire was accidental and started by “improper use of smoking materials,” according to a news release from the fire department.

About 50 occupants of the building were evacuated by firefighters, with two occupants suffering “slight injury,” the department said.

The fire did not extend beyond the room where it started so firefighters rapidly assessed the other units to allow occupants to remain in the building. The apartments are home to many senior residents, according to the fire department.

The complex "makes assistance available to eligible very low-income elderly households in all 118 one-bedroom rental apartments," its website states.

The fire was the second time in 30 minutes that crews had been called to the same building within the complex. The first alarm alerted firefighters just before 2 p.m. Responding crews found that fire was started by a stove and extinguished before they arrived.

The man’s death marks the second fire fatality in the Indianapolis Fire Department district in 2024.

A woman was killed, and a man critically injured, in a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis in January.

