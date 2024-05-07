Man, 64, pronounced dead overnight in shooting on South Side

A 64-year-old man was fatally wounded overnight in a shooting on the South Side in the Pill Hill neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, the victim was standing on the side walk in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue when a gunman approached and opened fire before fleeing west.

The victim suffered wounds to the head and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.