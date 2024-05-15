Man, 61, gets 22 years for pistol-whipping girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 61-year-old man who pistol-whipped and threatened to kill his girlfriend was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison.

Dwight McDowell, who had an arm in a sling and used a cane, showed no reaction as the sentence was read.

Earlier this year, a jury found McDowell guilty of assault with a gun, robbery, burglary, spousal abuse and making criminal threats.

On July 10, the girlfriend was home with her two grandchildren and nephew when McDowell arrived and began punching her, prosecutors said. A gun fell out of his pocket, according to the release, and he picked it up, pistol-whipped the top of her head then held the gun on her while demanding she hand over jewelry she was wearing.

McDowell threated to kill her during the assault, prosecutors said.

