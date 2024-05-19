Man, 60, shot to death on Brooklyn’s Penn Track strip known for sex trafficking

A 60-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday on a Brooklyn street known as an open-air prostitution market.

Witnesses told cops they heard a shot, saw the victim on the ground and spotted a gray Dodge Charger speeding away, according to police sources.

Medics took the victim to Brookdale University Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Police have made no arrests and an NYPD spokesman had no details about a motive.

The man was killed in a desolate industrial strip near Pennsylvania Ave. known as the Penn Track, which is notorious for out-in-the-open prostitution activities.

Several accused pimps who force women to work in the area have been locked up for a variety of violent offenses over the past two years.

In April, three men were hit with a host of federal charges for trafficking women, including two who killed a rival to prevent one of their prostitutes from changing loyalties, prosecutors charge.

The feds busted two more alleged pimps working in the area last year — one of whom is accused of forcing a 14-year-old girl to live naked with him on Staten Island and attend him like a servant —while the Brooklyn district attorney’s office charged a third.

Another Penn Track pimp who was arrested in 2022 took a plea deal in Brooklyn Federal Court in November.