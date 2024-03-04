Man, 58, shot to death in south Minneapolis is identified

Officials on Monday identified the man who was fatally shot over the weekend in south Minneapolis.

Kevin Buster Jackson, 58, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times near the intersection of E. Lake Street and S. Bloomington Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in connection with Jackson's death, nor have they disclosed any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officers responding to the scene found Jackson down on the sidewalk shortly after 1 a.m., police said. Officers provided life-saving measures before emergency medical personnel took over and took Jackson to HCMC, according to police.

Jackson died at the hospital about 2¼ hours later, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

There have been 10 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. That compares with 12 at this time last year in the city.