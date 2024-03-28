Man, 58, arrested after incident led to a heavy police presence downtown Lebanon

A 58-year-old Lebanon man was arrested Wednesday evening after an incident prompted a more than four-hour standoff with the Lebanon City Police Department.

On March 26, 2024, police responded to the area of 837 Chestnut St., for a report of threats. Upon arrival at Cahill & Son Furniture and Appliance Store, officers learned that a maintenance supervisor was reportedly threatened by Thomas Cahill Jr. after he requested him to vacate the property.

"The property manager reported that Cahill Jr. was possibly in possession of long guns," officials said in a release. "Officers attempted to make contact with Cahill Jr. to further investigate the threat."

Cahill refused to exit the property and would not allow officers to enter, according to police. Cahill Jr. spoke with officers on the phone throughout the incident, and it was immediately apparent that he was intoxicated, police said.

Police Chief Bret Fisher told the Lebanon Daily News March 26 that no one was arrested on the scene Tuesday afternoon and that there was no use of force by police on the scene.

"A perimeter was established, and roads were closed out of an abundance of caution, allowing officers to evaluate the information received, and to ensure the safety of citizens, and all parties involved," officials said in Thursday's release. "Upon review of all available information, the departments prior police contacts with Cahill Jr., and re-assessing police response, we cleared the scene."

Though officials cleared the scene, police said the location was still being monitored by other means.

Cahill Jr. was taken into custody without incident as he walked in the 900 block of Chestnut St. at 8:13 p.m. March 27. He is charged with one count of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person.

On March 28, police executed a search warrant at 837 Chestnut St. where three long guns were recovered. Officials said they are in consultation with the Lebanon County District Attorney's office to determine if additional charges will be filed.

In the release, officials addressed communication from the department during Tuesday's standoff with Cahill Jr. Police said they make every effort to release information in a timely manner.

"There are occasions that providing information, specifically regarding police tactics and reasoning for decisions, during the course of an incident and thereafter, can interfere with an investigation and jeopardize the safety of the community and parties involved," officials wrote in the release. "Information will become available when it is safe and prudent to do so. The safety of the public, any persons involved, and first responders is a top priority of the Lebanon City Police Department."

Cahill Jr. is being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility, unable to make bail set at $750,000 as of Thursday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Lebanon County Magisterial Judge Maria Dissinger at 8 a.m. April 4.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon man arrested after incident Tuesday