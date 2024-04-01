Man, 56, killed in hit-and-run on Southwest Side
A 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the city's Southwest Side.
The ranks of would-be Tesla buyers in the United States are shrinking, according to a survey by market intelligence firm Caliber, which attributed the drop in part to CEO Elon Musk's polarizing persona.
A warrant for Sutton's arrest was issued more than three weeks ago.
What were the shrewdest moves of the NFL offseason so far?
Up next: Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin, Delaware and Rhode Island, which are holding presidential primaries on April 2.
Ultra-processed foods is a huge category and not all of those foods are unhealthy. Experts explain.
The VCs who long ran GGV Capital, the 24-year-old cross-border firm that helped serve as a bridge between the U.S. and China, have settled on two new brands roughly six months after announcing they would split their U.S. and Asia operations. Veteran investors Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo just rebranded their Singapore-based operation as Granite Asia, as first reported in Forbes. Meanwhile, Hans Tung, a firm co-founder who lives in the Bay Area, announced on X on Saturday that the U.S. team is now called Notable Capital.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
The Thunder, who hold a slight lead in the Western Conference, are finally headed back to the playoffs.
Van Lith is a different player in a different place than a year ago, and now she's in position to win a championship after watching LSU cut down the nets last season.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
Longtime Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada posted on X this weekend asking what the deal is with all the Waffle House requests he keeps getting from fans of the game. The 24/7 breakfast chain has become notorious for customer fights.
Meme stocks are back, and these Wall Street strategists have advice on how to evaluate volatile trades.
A Walker Power Truck, built in Casper, Wyoming, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.