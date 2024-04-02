Man, 54, fatally wounded in shooting Tuesday morning on West Side

A 54-year-old man was fatally wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m., the victim was found outside in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue with two gunshot wounds to the stomach. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No one was in custody.