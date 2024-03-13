Man, 53, fatally shot on CTA bus after brandishing knife on West Side

A 53-year-old man was fatally wounded Tuesday night on a CTA bus after he pulled out a knife and approached another rider, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to a person shot on a CTA bus in the 4400 block of West Division Street and found a man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

A witness told police the man was waving a knife around and approached a rider who pulled out a weapon and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The man holding the knife was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives were investigating.