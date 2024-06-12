Man, 49, shot while delivering food overnight on South Side, cops say

A 49-year-old man was shot overnight after getting into an argument with someone after trying to deliver food overnight in the West Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the man was involved in an argument with a male after attempting to deliver food in the 1200 block of West 68th Street. Someone opened fire striking the delivery driver in the head. He was taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.