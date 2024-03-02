Man, 49, fatally stabbed Friday afternoon in Brighton Park residence

A 49-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight Friday afternoon inside his residence in the Brighton Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., the victim was involved in a fight with a known person in the 4200 block of South California Avenue, when the person he was fighting with attacked him with a knife, police said.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the right groin, and was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday morning the victim had not been identified pending family notification.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.