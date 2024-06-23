Man, 49, drowns taking spontaneous swim in waters off the Bronx

A 49-year-old man drowned while taking a spontaneous swim in the waters between Manhattan and the Bronx early Sunday, cops said.

The victim went into the river near E. 132nd St. and Lincoln Ave. in the Bronx about 3:55 a.m. and was pulled away by a strong current while a witness watched in horror, cops said.

Police later recovered a body believed to be the victim’s, cops said.

His death comes just two days after two teenagers disappeared in the waters off Jacob Riis Park in the Rockaways Friday evening. They are presumed drowned but their bodies have not been found.