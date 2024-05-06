Man, 48, charged with son’s murder in Kingsway West home

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been charged in a shooting that claimed his son’s life.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on April 30 in the 5100 block of Lexington Avenue, located in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police found the victim, a 31-year-old, shot to death inside a residence. Three other people were in the residence at the time of the shooting: Tekeia H. Henderson, 48, Henderson’s girlfriend, and the victim’s daughter.

Investigators claim Henderson shot his son during an argument. While being interviewed for this shooting, Henderson allegedly admitted to shooting his son in the leg in 2022, though he was never charged in that incident. Henderson claimed the fatal shooting had been an accident.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Henderson with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Henderson was ordered to remain jailed until trial. He’s due in court later this week for a hearing.

