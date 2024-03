A 47-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a Bronx apartment building, police said Sunday.

The victim was shot multiple times all over his body on Morris Ave. near E. 183rd St. in Fordham about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.