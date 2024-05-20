Man, 46, dies after shooting at his Valley Center home, police said

A 46-year-old man died after a shooting at his Valley Center home Sunday, police said.

Valley Center police responded at 1:42 a.m. to a shooting at 7400 N. West St. and found Kirk Stanleywith a gunshot wound, the Valley Center Police Department said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

A 22-year-old woman was detained and questioned about the incident. The relationship between Stanley and the woman, and why she was questioned is unknown.

“She was later released after a forensic exam was conducted,” police said. “The Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted in processing the scene and a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.”

Valley Center police did not immediately release more details on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation. An autopsy will be performed and the case will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office.