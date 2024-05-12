Man, 44, dies in house fire overnight in unincorporated Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A 44-year-old man died in a fire after being trapped inside a burning home in unincorporated Grayslake overnight, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 17800 block of West Winnebago Drive, in unincorporated Grayslake, just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office says, they spoke with the 63-year-old homeowner, who had made it out of the fire.

However, the woman told deputies her son, a 44-year-old man, was attempting to get out but was still inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies attempted to enter the home and find the man, but they were unable to enter because the smoke was too heavy, the Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gurnee firefighters soon arrived and were able to enter the home wearing protective gear. They located the man and found him unconscious and not breathing, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Firefighters performed life-saving measures and the man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary indications showed no suspicious activity in the fire, the Sheriff’s Office says, but detectives responded to the scene and will continue their investigation with fire officials and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.

